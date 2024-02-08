Insider Buying: Summit Minerals Limited (ASX:SUM) Insider Purchases 208,000 Shares of Stock

Summit Minerals Limited (ASX:SUM – Get Free Report) insider Bishoy Habib purchased 208,000 shares of Summit Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$15,392.00 ($9,994.81).
Bishoy Habib also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 29th, Bishoy Habib 1,000,000 shares of Summit Minerals stock.
Summit Minerals Price Performance
About Summit Minerals
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Summit Minerals
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Can Etsy stock craft rebound with support from big investor?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 education stocks breaking out on a hiring spree
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- e.l.f. Beauty on a shelf; a good time to buy
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.