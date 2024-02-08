Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Sells 4,348 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Becker sold 4,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $57,437.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Becker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Brian Becker sold 2,047 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $26,733.82.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Brian Becker sold 1,375 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $19,291.25.

A10 Networks Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,334,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,957,000 after purchasing an additional 485,884 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,965,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,697,000 after acquiring an additional 185,362 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 14.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,772,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,457,000 after acquiring an additional 359,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,564,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,419,000 after acquiring an additional 201,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,504,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their target price on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

See Also

