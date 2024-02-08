Insider Selling: National World Plc (LON:NWOR) Insider Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

National World Plc (LON:NWOR – Get Free Report) insider Mark Hollinshead sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20), for a total transaction of £320,000 ($401,153.32).
Shares of LON NWOR opened at GBX 16.25 ($0.20) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.20. The company has a market cap of £43.49 million, a PE ratio of 1,644.00 and a beta of 0.80. National World Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 26 ($0.33).
