Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.63 Per Share

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integer in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Fishbin expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $4.63 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

ITGR opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.71 and a 200-day moving average of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. Integer has a 52 week low of $69.40 and a 52 week high of $106.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 497.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,065,000 after acquiring an additional 446,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $19,491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,154,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,060,000 after buying an additional 251,207 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 1,226.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,350,000 after buying an additional 206,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Integer by 84.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 386,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,285,000 after buying an additional 176,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

