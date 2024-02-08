Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.63 Per Share

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integer in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Fishbin expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $4.63 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.51 EPS.
Integer Trading Down 0.4 %
ITGR opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.71 and a 200-day moving average of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. Integer has a 52 week low of $69.40 and a 52 week high of $106.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
