Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 139,816 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 116% compared to the average daily volume of 64,838 call options.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,523 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $95,621.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $4,778,992.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,671,049 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,725,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,637,000 after purchasing an additional 573,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Roblox by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average is $35.56. Roblox has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The company had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

