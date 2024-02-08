iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Share Price Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $84.00

iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.00 and traded as low as $81.94. iShares Global Materials ETF shares last traded at $82.26, with a volume of 9,171 shares trading hands.

iShares Global Materials ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $292.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Materials ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 987.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 98,037 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,581,000. Sinecera Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 62,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 100.1% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 46,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,733,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

