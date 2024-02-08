iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $72.46 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $48.48 and a one year high of $72.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

