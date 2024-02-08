iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 399.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

INDY stock opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $794.09 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $50.26.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

