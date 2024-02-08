Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to “Buy”

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
Shares of ITRM stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.50.
Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.61. As a group, research analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.
Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.
