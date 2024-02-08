Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to “Buy”

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRMFree Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of ITRM stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.61. As a group, research analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael W. Dunne bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael W. Dunne purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,870.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Dunne purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,754 shares in the company, valued at $159,255.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 55,000 shares of company stock worth $91,500 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iterum Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

