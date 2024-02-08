Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. Bank of America raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.46.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $169.18 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $174.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.