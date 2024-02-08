James Kao Buys 5,000 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) Director James Kao purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $85,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 485,376 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Kao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 31st, James Kao bought 12,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $216,600.00.

RBB opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $326.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBB. TheStreet upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on RBB Bancorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $13.75 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after buying an additional 151,140 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 59.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 219,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 81,780 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,496,000 after acquiring an additional 44,565 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $924,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 41,230 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

