Jonathan Vassil Sells 916 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOSTGet Free Report) CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $17,147.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Vassil also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 3rd, Jonathan Vassil sold 1,765 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $30,693.35.

Toast Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE TOST opened at $19.26 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36.

Toast (NYSE:TOSTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Toast during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Toast during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TOST shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Toast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.15.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

