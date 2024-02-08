Kellanova (NYSE:K) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.73.

Several research firms recently weighed in on K. Citigroup began coverage on Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:K opened at $53.69 on Thursday. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $72.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $4,061,938.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,398,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,922,005.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 622,400 shares of company stock worth $33,784,650. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of K. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 902.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

