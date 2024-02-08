Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,051 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $177.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.80. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $117.35 and a 12-month high of $178.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3807 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

