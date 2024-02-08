Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 208 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 986 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $652.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $566.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $658.86.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URI. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $542.31.

Read Our Latest Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.