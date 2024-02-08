Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 5,380 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,315 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 195.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 396.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RIVN opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

