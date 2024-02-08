Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 742 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 52.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $111.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.65. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $116.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,687 shares of company stock worth $727,008 over the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

