Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $490,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 217.5% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $250.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 73.72, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.74 and a 52-week high of $251.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

