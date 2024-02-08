Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $446,000 Stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 48.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 680.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $36.41.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

