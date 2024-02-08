Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $457,000 Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 2.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 643.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.41. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $40.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $264.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.19 million. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 0.27%. Equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $55,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,264,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,452,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $2,793,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 900,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,932,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $55,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,264,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,452,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,639,876 shares of company stock valued at $218,108,388. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BROS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.