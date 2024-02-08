Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $461,000 Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at $57,992,915.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,343 shares of company stock worth $19,964,734 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $265.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.59. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.37 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

