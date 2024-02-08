Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $489,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VONE. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of VONE opened at $226.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $173.49 and a 1 year high of $226.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.9112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

