Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $498,000 Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DNP opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

