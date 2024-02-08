Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $511,000 Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,695 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 10,380,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,743 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,377,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,488 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MFC opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.60. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

