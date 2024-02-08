Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $571,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 3,264,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,197,000 after purchasing an additional 216,052 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 67.4% during the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 176.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 166.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 22,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 114,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $62.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average of $60.12. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $81.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $110.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,962.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,159 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

