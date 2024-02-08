Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

PRU stock opened at $109.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $109.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

