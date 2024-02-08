Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $59.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.05. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $67.08.
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
