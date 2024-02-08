Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,245 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Veeva Systems by 8.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 76.8% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Veeva Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 26.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,686,000 after purchasing an additional 121,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 4,306.0% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 89,350 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.18.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 2.5 %

VEEV stock opened at $214.59 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $225.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.71 and its 200-day moving average is $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.