Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,340 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 569,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,495,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 77,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $429,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGW opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.64 million, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $53.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average is $49.74.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

