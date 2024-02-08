Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 2,588 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 14,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 782.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 337,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 170,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 145,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $35.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.20.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

