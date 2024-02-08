Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,696,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,834 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,419,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,179,000 after purchasing an additional 671,409 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,463,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,861,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,300,000 after acquiring an additional 471,945 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.83 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $100.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.93.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

