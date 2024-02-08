Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,262 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Public Storage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,209,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,933,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 37.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,369,000 after purchasing an additional 114,079 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Public Storage by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $670,512,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $281.21 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSA. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PSA

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.