Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP – Free Report) by 96.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,619 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XSEP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 480,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,285,000 after purchasing an additional 262,428 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,664,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 335,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 74,496 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 213,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 58,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,987,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSEP opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.83.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (XSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

