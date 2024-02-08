Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,625 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUMB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 7,562.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,135,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,979,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,498,000 after buying an additional 516,329 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 686.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 230,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 201,174 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 95,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1,274.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 71,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 66,071 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FUMB stock opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average is $20.00. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $20.13.

About First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

