Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,661 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $61.67 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $76.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.