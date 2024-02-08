Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on April 12th

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

Keurig Dr Pepper has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $31.26 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $36.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.09.

In related news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KDP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

