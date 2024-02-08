Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on April 12th

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2024

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDPGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

Keurig Dr Pepper has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KDP stock opened at $31.26 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $36.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on KDP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KDP

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.