Keybank National Association OH Acquires New Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 28,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Permian Resources by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,943,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,658,000 after buying an additional 1,708,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Permian Resources by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,148,000 after buying an additional 1,592,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,804,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,979,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Permian Resources by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,121,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,889,000 after buying an additional 586,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In related news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $122,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $122,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $5,364,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,594,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,384,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,916,483 shares of company stock valued at $102,558,856 in the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PR

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of PR opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 4.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $758.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.55 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Permian Resources

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.