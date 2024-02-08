Keybank National Association OH Buys 1,186 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,977 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $569,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in IDACORP by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE:IDA opened at $89.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.56. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.10 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.94%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Further Reading

