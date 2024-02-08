Keybank National Association OH Buys 264 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Century Communities by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 1.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 13.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Price Performance

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $85.86 on Thursday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.22 and a 52-week high of $95.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average of $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCS

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.