Keybank National Association OH Buys Shares of 9,948 AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in AppLovin by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 5.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 325,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $12,857,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,088,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,425,886.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $965,067.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,757,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $12,857,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,088,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,425,886.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,337,662 shares of company stock valued at $51,027,923. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.20 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.95.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NYSE:APP opened at $47.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $47.83.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. AppLovin had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $864.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

