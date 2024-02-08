Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $5,474,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 612.0% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 650,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 559,016 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 27.5% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLY opened at $18.59 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.99%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

