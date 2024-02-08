Keybank National Association OH Has $384,000 Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 75.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock opened at $110.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.07. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $114.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

QRVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

