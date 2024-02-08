Keybank National Association OH Has $480,000 Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,249,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,012,000 after purchasing an additional 134,073 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KALU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $63.52 on Thursday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $53.67 and a 1-year high of $91.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 78.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 380.25%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Articles

