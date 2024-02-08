Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on THG shares. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of THG stock opened at $130.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.38 and a beta of 0.68. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $148.78.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 361.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $65,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

