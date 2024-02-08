Keybank National Association OH Invests $438,000 in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in RB Global by 46.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in RB Global by 45.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,550,000 after acquiring an additional 305,111 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RB Global by 161.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 33.1% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,961,000 after purchasing an additional 227,319 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 1,250 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RB Global news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $14,824,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 1,250 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $67.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.45. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 80.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $68.25.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.92 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. On average, analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

