Keybank National Association OH Lowers Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Ingredion by 414.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ingredion by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ingredion Stock Performance
NYSE:INGR opened at $110.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.94 and its 200 day moving average is $102.79. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97.
Ingredion Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 33.40%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
INGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.
Ingredion Profile
Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
