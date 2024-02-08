Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 56.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $275.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.06. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $291.51.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.22.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

