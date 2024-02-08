Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,592,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,923,000 after acquiring an additional 467,030 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 77,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 322,718 shares of company stock valued at $26,604,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $89.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

