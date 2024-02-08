Keybank National Association OH Purchases 1,094 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 496.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 56,372 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 12.5% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 13.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,115,000 after purchasing an additional 215,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 443.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 91.66 and a beta of 0.42. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

In other news, Director David P. Bolger sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $471,656.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,394.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

