Keybank National Association OH Purchases 3,248 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,057 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 593,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 95.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,484,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFG stock opened at $31.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

